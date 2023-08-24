LFR cleaning up 100 gallons of vegetable oil spilled on Clovis Road
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene in the northbound lanes of Clovis Road between Quaker and Slide cleaning up “approximately 100 gallons of vegetable oil that has spilled across the roadway.”
Our crew on the scene says there is a trail of vegetable oil from the Loop to this area.
TxDOT is helping with cleanup.
We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.