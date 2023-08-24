Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

LFR cleaning up 100 gallons of vegetable oil spilled on Clovis Road

Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene in the northbound lanes of Clovis Road between Quaker and Slide...
Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene in the northbound lanes of Clovis Road between Quaker and Slide cleaning up “approximately 100 gallons of vegetable oil that has spilled across the roadway.”(Peyton Toups, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene in the northbound lanes of Clovis Road between Quaker and Slide cleaning up “approximately 100 gallons of vegetable oil that has spilled across the roadway.”

Our crew on the scene says there is a trail of vegetable oil from the Loop to this area.

TxDOT is helping with cleanup.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene in the northbound lanes of Clovis Road between Quaker and Slide...
Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene in the northbound lanes of Clovis Road between Quaker and Slide cleaning up “approximately 100 gallons of vegetable oil that has spilled across the roadway.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

46th and Boston
Lubbock woman, two children found dead near 46th and Boston in apparent murder-suicide
Train collides with truck near Shallowater, according to DPS
Train collides with truck near Shallowater, according to DPS
Charlotte Latasha Pegues
Court documents: Grandmother identifies missing boy
Guerra often ordered two shipments of cocaine per month for distribution in the Lubbock area.
Lubbock man sentenced to 25 years for cocaine trafficking
Cordarius Lashun Pegues
Midland police discover identity of Cordarius, mother arrested

Latest News

Memorial Announcment
Lubbock to get new memorial honoring Afghanistan 13 at McAlister Park
The Tahoka Police Department, along with the Texas Rangers, are investigating a body found on...
Big Spring man arrested in connection with Tahoka murder
Shoplifting caught on video recording in The Matador
Lubbock businesses seeing an increase in shoplifters
Lubbock Monterey High School (KCBD)
Gun confiscated from student at Monterey High School