LFR cleaning up 100 gallons of vegetable oil spilled on Clovis Road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene in the northbound lanes of Clovis Road between Quaker and Slide cleaning up “approximately 100 gallons of vegetable oil that has spilled across the roadway.”

Our crew on the scene says there is a trail of vegetable oil from the Loop to this area.

TxDOT is helping with cleanup.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

Lubbock Fire Rescue is currently on scene at Clovis Road N/B lanes between Quaker & Slide Road for approximately 100 gallons of vegetable oil that has spilled across the roadway. @TxDOTLubbock is en route to treat the roadway.

