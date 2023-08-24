Lubbock ISD police officer recognized after saving choking child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock ISD police officer is being recognized for “exemplary service” after saving a choking child.

Officials with the school district said Officer Adam Ortiz was working during the open house at Wheelock Elementary School. A “panicked” parent approached Ortiz, stating their child was choking on a piece of candy.

The officer responded quickly, dislodging the candy from the child’s throat.

“Due to his quick and heroic actions, Ortiz made a tremendous impact in providing life-saving support for a Lubbock ISD family,” Lubbock ISD officials stated in a release. “His fast response provided a positive and efficient outcome in an emergency situation.”

