Lubbock man sentenced to 5 years after deadly 2019 crash

Raymond Reyes, 40(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after a crash in 2019 left one person dead.

On June 29, 2019, emergency crews responded to the intersection of 27th Street and Avenue Q for reports of a two-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, police found multiple people injured; among them was 69-year-old Juan Trevino. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, where he later died.

Authorities stated Trevino was traveling east on 27th Street while another truck, driven by Raymond Reyes, was heading north on Avenue Q. Reyes’s vehicle entered the intersection, crashing into Trevino’s truck.

Police later arrested Reyes, stating surveillance footage showed him driving around 75 mph in a 45 mph zone when the crash occurred.

A Lubbock grand jury indicted Reyes on manslaughter and speeding charges later that year.

He was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday by visiting Judge Cecil Puryer. He will receive credit for the 651 days of jail time he has already served.

