Pigskin Preview: Lubbock Cooper Pirates

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Cooper Pirates went 9-3 last season.

With 4 offensive and 3 defensive starters returning, the Pirates want to win with defense and by running the football.

The Pirates are also tweaking their offense to try and be more explosive.

Lubbock Cooper will look to get better every day. The wins will take care of themselves.

The Pirates open the season hosting Dumas Friday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.