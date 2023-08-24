Community Coverage Tour
Still Slightly Cooler Today

By Collin Mertz
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temps today around where they were yesterday, ranging low 90s in the west to low 100s in the east with mid-90s for central parts of the area.

High Temps
High Temps(KCBD)

Lubbock is expecting about 95 today, with plenty of sunshine, clear skies, and moderate breezes throughout the day.

Rain and High Temps
Rain and High Temps(KCBD)

Unfortunately, highs jump as we move toward the weekend, with upper 90s through Sunday, hopefully staying below triple digits here in Lubbock. Thankfully, a cooling boundary is expected Sunday evening, bringing rain chances for several days and dripping temps into the upper 80s and low 90s.

