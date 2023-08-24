Thursday morning top stories: Suspect arrested in connection with Tahoka murder
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Administrators confiscate gun from student at Monterey High School
- Lubbock ISD says another student notified administrators about the gun
- The district says it has a zero tolerance police for weapons on campus
- Read the district’s full statement here: Gun confiscated from student at Monterey High School
Suspect arrested in woman’s murder
- Police arrested a Big Spring man in connection with a woman’s death in Tahoka earlier this month
- Frank Montemayor is now charged with the murder of Claudia ‘Gail’ Davis
- Full story here: Big Spring man arrested in connection with Tahoka murder
GOP candidates spar in debate
- Eight presidential candidates took part in the first Republican debate last night
- The candidates sparred over border security, the economy and former President Trump’s legal troubles
- Read more here: GOP candidates tangle in Milwaukee as they vie to be the leading alternative to front-runner Trump
