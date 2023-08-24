Thursday morning top stories: Suspect arrested in connection with Tahoka murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Administrators confiscate gun from student at Monterey High School

Lubbock ISD says another student notified administrators about the gun

The district says it has a zero tolerance police for weapons on campus

Read the district’s full statement here: Gun confiscated from student at Monterey High School

Suspect arrested in woman’s murder

Police arrested a Big Spring man in connection with a woman’s death in Tahoka earlier this month

Frank Montemayor is now charged with the murder of Claudia ‘Gail’ Davis

Full story here: Big Spring man arrested in connection with Tahoka murder

GOP candidates spar in debate

Eight presidential candidates took part in the first Republican debate last night

The candidates sparred over border security, the economy and former President Trump’s legal troubles

Read more here: GOP candidates tangle in Milwaukee as they vie to be the leading alternative to front-runner Trump

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.