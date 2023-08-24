Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Triple digits may make a return tomrorow

By Shania Jackson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This evening’s forecast looks like things will remain dry overall.

The cloud coverage we had this afternoon is expected to disappear and become mostly clear tonight. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 70s and upper 60s for some parts of the viewing area, giving a cooler start to the day on Friday. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph tonight.

Lows
Lows(KCBD)

Friday is expected to be hotter with temperatures in the upper 90s. We might even see 100° here in Lubbock. In the morning, southwest winds will be around 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon and increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Highs
Highs(KCBD)

Friday evening will be partly cloudy with overnight temperatures in the lower 70s. Saturday will be hot again with temperatures topping out near 100°. Wind directions will change Saturday to a west wind, then a north wind into Sunday. Sunny skies are expected on Saturday and Sunday. Sunday evening will become mostly cloudy as storm chances begin to increase. Monday looks like the best day for moisture across the area as widespread showers are expected along with a cool down. High temperatures on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s across the area. Things begin to warm back up on Wednesday, into the mid-90s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Andrew Montemayor, 25
Big Spring man arrested in connection with Tahoka murder
Angel Lee Delacerda, 17
Gun confiscated from student at Monterey High School
Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.
WWE Hall of Fame pro wrestler Terry Funk dies at 79
Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene in the northbound lanes of Clovis Road between Quaker and Slide...
LFR cleaning up 300 gallons of avocado oil spilled on Clovis Road
Lubbock police are investigating the cause of an overnight crash that left one person seriously...
1 seriously injured, 3 others hurt in overnight crash near Reese Technology Center

Latest News

High Temps
Still slightly cooler today
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, Aug. 24
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Thursday, Aug. 24
Daybreak Today Weather - Thursday, Aug. 24