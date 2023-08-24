‘Visions of a West Texas Farmer’ Photo Exhibit at Slaton Harvey House opening Saturday

SLATON, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Slaton Harvey House is hosting the first public exhibit of Steven Chapman’s photography, and all are invited to an opening reception this Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no charge to view the exhibit.

Mr. Chapman is a Lorenzo farmer and professional photographer who focuses on capturing wildlife in Yellowhouse Canyon and the surrounding area.

His popular “From Farm to Foto” Facebook page has more than 6000 engaged followers.

In addition to his highly detailed wildlife photography, visitors will see his work capturing trains, sports, and farming portraits of daily life on the South Plains.

Mounted prints in a range of sizes will be offered for sale, with a portion of the proceeds designated to benefit the Slaton Harvey House.

After the Saturday opening, the exhibit will run Monday - Friday from 10:00 - 2:00 from Monday, August 28 through October 31.

The Slaton Harvey House is located at 400 Railroad Avenue.

