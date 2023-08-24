Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Wayland Baptist University to host Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The crowds expected at the annual Jimmy Dean Music & Arts Festival on Sept. 16 present a huge opportunity for vendors and food trucks to cash in on the free arts and crafts fair that’s a big part of the festival.

“We’re expecting a record-breaking crowd for the arts and crafts fair, especially with more activities and a new expanded outdoor vendor area,” said Amber McCloud, event co-chair representing Wayland Baptist University. “It is now an indoor/outdoor event with plenty of room for artisans, vendors, and shoppers, as well as food trucks and trailers.”

Last year, artisans and vendors were located inside the air-conditioned Laney Activity Center, while live entertainment and food trucks were on the parking lot outside.

“That was nice, but we have an even better idea for this year,” said Mike Melcher, event co-chair representing the community. “While some artisans and vendors will be inside Laney Activity Center, others will be outside on the grassy areas and parking lot. Food trucks and trailers will be on the parking lot, too.”

One of the main attractions of the Jimmy Dean Music & Arts Festival each year is the arts and crafts fair, a unique place to present or purchase arts, crafts and much more. This free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Whether choosing an air-conditioned space inside or a naturally breezy outdoor spot, the price is only $50 per 10x10 vendor space,” McCloud said. “Food trucks and food trailers pay only $75 for each space.”

With free admission, live entertainment, lots of artisans and vendors, and a variety of food trucks and trailers, the arts and crafts fair is expected to draw a multitude of people from throughout the South Plains-Panhandle region, as well as Eastern New Mexico.

“Many of the vendors and food trucks from last year have already booked again, and lots of new vendors and food trucks have inquired about being a part of our free arts and crafts fair,” McCloud said. “With inside and outside spaces, we expect more people, and that means vendors who sign up now can cash in big.”

To reserve space, go to jimmydeanfestival.com and click on the “Vendors” tab. Then, click on “Register for a Booth”. Festival rules and regulations are just a click away on the same page.

Following the free arts and crafts fair, the Jimmy Dean Music & Arts Festival wraps up with a concert at 7 p.m. featuring legendary Western swing band Asleep at the Wheel. Special guests include Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys under the direction of Jason Roberts.

“It’s two bands for one price this year,” said Melcher. “Get your tickets now.”

General admission concert tickets are available for purchase by clicking on the “Tickets” tab at jimmydeanfestival.com.

For questions, call Amber McCloud at 806-291-3430 or email her at amber.mccloud@wbu.edu.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tahoka Police Department, along with the Texas Rangers, are investigating a body found on...
Big Spring man arrested in connection with Tahoka murder
Angel Lee Delacerda, 17
Gun confiscated from student at Monterey High School
Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.
WWE Hall of Fame pro wrestler Terry Funk dies at 79
Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene in the northbound lanes of Clovis Road between Quaker and Slide...
LFR cleaning up 300 gallons of avocado oil spilled on Clovis Road
Shoplifting caught on video recording in The Matador
Lubbock businesses seeing an increase in shoplifters

Latest News

Wayland Baptist University Hosts Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival
The Lubbock community rallied around a young girl in celebration for her 11th birthday after...
Community celebrates 11 year old's birthday
CATS Playhouse presents its annual melodrama ‘Pecos Bill & Slue-Foot Sue Meet the Dirty Gang’...
Cats Playhouse presents ‘Pecos Bill & Slue Foot Sue Meet the Dirty Dan Gang’
Noon Notebook: Cats Playhouse presents ‘Pecos Bill & Slue Foot Sue Meet the Dirty Dan Gang’