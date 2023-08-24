Wayland Baptist University to host Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The crowds expected at the annual Jimmy Dean Music & Arts Festival on Sept. 16 present a huge opportunity for vendors and food trucks to cash in on the free arts and crafts fair that’s a big part of the festival.

“We’re expecting a record-breaking crowd for the arts and crafts fair, especially with more activities and a new expanded outdoor vendor area,” said Amber McCloud, event co-chair representing Wayland Baptist University. “It is now an indoor/outdoor event with plenty of room for artisans, vendors, and shoppers, as well as food trucks and trailers.”

Last year, artisans and vendors were located inside the air-conditioned Laney Activity Center, while live entertainment and food trucks were on the parking lot outside.

“That was nice, but we have an even better idea for this year,” said Mike Melcher, event co-chair representing the community. “While some artisans and vendors will be inside Laney Activity Center, others will be outside on the grassy areas and parking lot. Food trucks and trailers will be on the parking lot, too.”

One of the main attractions of the Jimmy Dean Music & Arts Festival each year is the arts and crafts fair, a unique place to present or purchase arts, crafts and much more. This free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Whether choosing an air-conditioned space inside or a naturally breezy outdoor spot, the price is only $50 per 10x10 vendor space,” McCloud said. “Food trucks and food trailers pay only $75 for each space.”

With free admission, live entertainment, lots of artisans and vendors, and a variety of food trucks and trailers, the arts and crafts fair is expected to draw a multitude of people from throughout the South Plains-Panhandle region, as well as Eastern New Mexico.

“Many of the vendors and food trucks from last year have already booked again, and lots of new vendors and food trucks have inquired about being a part of our free arts and crafts fair,” McCloud said. “With inside and outside spaces, we expect more people, and that means vendors who sign up now can cash in big.”

To reserve space, go to jimmydeanfestival.com and click on the “Vendors” tab. Then, click on “Register for a Booth”. Festival rules and regulations are just a click away on the same page.

Following the free arts and crafts fair, the Jimmy Dean Music & Arts Festival wraps up with a concert at 7 p.m. featuring legendary Western swing band Asleep at the Wheel. Special guests include Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys under the direction of Jason Roberts.

“It’s two bands for one price this year,” said Melcher. “Get your tickets now.”

General admission concert tickets are available for purchase by clicking on the “Tickets” tab at jimmydeanfestival.com.

For questions, call Amber McCloud at 806-291-3430 or email her at amber.mccloud@wbu.edu.

