At’l Do Farms sticking with sorghum instead of corn for maze, better in drought

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - At’l Do Farms made a big change to its corn maze last year that is sticking around for more seasons due to the continuous drought in the area.

Last season was the first time the corn maze wasn’t actually corn, it was a sorghum mix. Savannah Lewis who co-owns the farm said that decision stuck around as the drought continued, and you can expect to see sorghum as you navigate your way through the maze for the foreseeable future.

“As far as we’ve planned out this is what we’re going to stick with,” Lewis said.

Lewis added corn is a very water intensive crop and sorghum isn’t, so planting this is more secure.

“It just being a big question mark, are we going to get rain at all in the summer, this is a safer bet,” Lewis said. “It’s easier for water usage, and it’s actually better for our soil long term.”

Since they didn’t plant corn, Lewis said they won’t have the corn cannons but will have the corn you can eat.

“We will absolutely have our roasted corn and our kettle corn,” Lewis said.

The maze is also moving locations to help with crowding and soil health. The entrance was next to the animal pen. Now, you’ll walk past the kettle corn booth through a lit pathway and will arrive at the entry of the new maze.

“It’s very crowded on our grounds,” Lewis said. “So, spreading that our kind of adding a new area for people to walk to enjoy.”

The Fairy Tale Trail and Pumpkin Hollow will be where the original maze was.

As for the design this year, it’s a tribute to Texas. Lewis said navigating the maze will be like traveling the Lone Star State.

“So, it’s almost like you’re walking through Texas, and you can stop and see signs and a little picture spot for your city,” Lewis said.

At’l Do Farms is set to open Sep. 16. You can find hours of operation and ticket information here.

