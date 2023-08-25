Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Canyon drops 43 points in win over Clovis

Canyon's Christian McGuire heads over to the sideline after scoring in the Eagles win over...
Canyon's Christian McGuire heads over to the sideline after scoring in the Eagles win over Clovis.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle and Rylee Robinson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles took down the Clovis Wildcats on Thursday at Happy State Bank Stadium.

It was a wire-to-wire victory for the Eagles, taking a 13-2 lead into the second quarter with the Wildcats only points to that point coming off a blocked extra point retuned for two.

The Eagles shined on the ground with the Christian McGuire and Sam Johnson duo shining. Starting quarterback Boston Bell showed poise and command after taking the title of starting quarterback earlier this week.

The final score ended up being quite similar to last year’s matchup as the Eagles coasted to a 43-15 victory.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Andrew Montemayor, 25
Big Spring man arrested in connection with Tahoka murder
Angel Lee Delacerda, 17
Gun confiscated from student at Monterey High School
Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.
WWE Hall of Fame pro wrestler Terry Funk dies at 79
Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene in the northbound lanes of Clovis Road between Quaker and Slide...
LFR cleaning up 300 gallons of avocado oil spilled on Clovis Road
Lubbock police are investigating the cause of an overnight crash that left one person seriously...
1 seriously injured, 3 others hurt in overnight crash near Reese Technology Center

Latest News

The End Zone brought to you buy Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Aug. 24
Head Coach Jay Northcutt
Pigskin Preview: Frenship Tiger
Pigskin Preview: Frenship Tigers
Head Coach Jay Northcutt
Pigskin Preview: Frenship Tigers
Head Coach Jay Northcutt
Pigskin Preview: Frenship Tigers