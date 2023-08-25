Covenant Medical Center on diversion due to water main break

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Covenant Medical Center is on diversion due to a water main break. The city is working to restore services. Please direct any questions to the City of Lubbock.

We are continuing to care for our patients who have been admitted. Imaging and ambulance services will remain on diversion until operations are back to normal.

The Covenant Health Emergency Centers on Quaker and Milwaukee Avenues are open to provide emergency services throughout this outage.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.