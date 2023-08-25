Community Coverage Tour
Covenant Medical Center off diversion after water main break Friday morning

Covenant Medical Center
Covenant Medical Center(Covenant Health Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - As of 7:58 a.m., Covenant Medical Center is off diversion and has resumed normal operations.

Covenant Medical Center is on diversion due to a water main break. The city is working to restore services. Please direct any questions to the City of Lubbock.

We are continuing to care for our patients who have been admitted. Imaging and ambulance services will remain on diversion until operations are back to normal.

The Covenant Health Emergency Centers on Quaker and Milwaukee Avenues are open to provide emergency services throughout this outage.

