Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

End Zone Scores for Thursday, Aug. 24

By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights from around the South Plains.

Estacado 65 Midland Greenwood 51

Canyon 43 Clovis 15

Booker 38 Anton 12

Paducah 74 Guthrie 12

Loop 51 Christ the King 31

Northside 51 Patton Springs 6

Wilson 55 Amarillo PCHEA 6

Lubbock Cooper Liberty JV 54 Lubbock High JV 26

Jayton 68 Garden City 20

Lorenzo 54 Wellman-Union 44

Southland 45 Cotton Center 0

Silverton 74 Petersburg 61

#11 Knox City 34 #1 Westbrook 24

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Andrew Montemayor, 25
Big Spring man arrested in connection with Tahoka murder
Angel Lee Delacerda, 17
Gun confiscated from student at Monterey High School
Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.
WWE Hall of Fame pro wrestler Terry Funk dies at 79
Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene in the northbound lanes of Clovis Road between Quaker and Slide...
LFR cleaning up 300 gallons of avocado oil spilled on Clovis Road
Lubbock police are investigating the cause of an overnight crash that left one person seriously...
1 seriously injured, 3 others hurt in overnight crash near Reese Technology Center

Latest News

Canyon's Christian McGuire heads over to the sideline after scoring in the Eagles win over...
Canyon drops 43 points in win over Clovis
Palo Duro's Ali Hopson and Tascosa's TreShun Wilson embrace before kicking off the season.
Tascosa takes down Palo Duro in season opener
Head Coach Jay Northcutt
Pigskin Preview: Frenship Tiger
Pigskin Preview: Frenship Tigers