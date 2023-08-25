End Zone Scores for Thursday, Aug. 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights from around the South Plains.
Estacado 65 Midland Greenwood 51
Canyon 43 Clovis 15
Booker 38 Anton 12
Paducah 74 Guthrie 12
Loop 51 Christ the King 31
Northside 51 Patton Springs 6
Wilson 55 Amarillo PCHEA 6
Lubbock Cooper Liberty JV 54 Lubbock High JV 26
Jayton 68 Garden City 20
Lorenzo 54 Wellman-Union 44
Southland 45 Cotton Center 0
Silverton 74 Petersburg 61
#11 Knox City 34 #1 Westbrook 24
