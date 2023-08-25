Community Coverage Tour
Experiencing God with Richard Blackaby at First United Method Church

Join First United Methodist Church Wednesday, September 6 and hear Dr. Richard Blackaby talk Experiencing God.(First United Methodist Church)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Have you ever desired to have a transforming relationship with God? Do you crave just to be with Him in a more intimate relationship? Well, here’s your chance!     

Please accept this invitation to join us Wednesday, September 6, 2023, 8:00-9:00 am CST at First Methodist Church located at 1411 Broadway Street, Lubbock TX 79401. 

Our speaker is Dr. Richard Blackaby Blackaby Ministries International First Methodist Church and the Network present a FREE breakfast opportunity to hear Dr. Richard Blackaby talk about why it’s important to Experience God

Short video - Experiencing God.   

While the breakfast is FREE, we need your registration to ensure ample seating and food.

Register here!

