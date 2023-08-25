Friday morning top stories: 2 injured in overnight crash south of Shallowater

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

2 injured in crash south of Shallowater

Two people are in the hospital after a wreck last night at FM 179 and FM 2641

DPS troopers say the driver of the a car pulled out in front of a pickup truck

Lubbock man sentenced to 15 years for nearly $4 million in PPP fraud

A federal judge sentenced a Lubbock man to 15 years in prison

Andrew Travis Johnson plead guilty in March to defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program of nearly $4 million in loans

Former President Trump arrested

Trump became the first former president to have his mugshot taken after being arrested in Atlanta, Georgia

He is accused of a scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia

