Friday morning top stories: 2 injured in overnight crash south of Shallowater

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

2 injured in crash south of Shallowater

  • Two people are in the hospital after a wreck last night at FM 179 and FM 2641
  • DPS troopers say the driver of the a car pulled out in front of a pickup truck
  • Details here: Two injured in crash south of Shallowater

Lubbock man sentenced to 15 years for nearly $4 million in PPP fraud

Former President Trump arrested

