Hot evening for Friday Night Lights

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A hotter day means an overall warmer evening is expected Friday night.

Temperatures will be in the mid-90s at 6 p.m., with mostly clear skies. South winds will be around 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

FNF (KCBD)

A very weak cold front will come through early Saturday morning. It will be mostly sunny in the morning and early afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s. Winds will turn north after the cold front arrives, just around 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday evening may bring brief showers and storms across the area. It will be partly cloudy with overnight temperatures in the lower 70s. Northeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

Raincast (KCBD)

Rain chances for Sunday look like they may stay confined to the western part of the viewing area. Highs will be in the mid-90s on Sunday. Cooler temperatures and more moisture are anticipated for Monday. Highs in the 80s for Mondays and Tuesdays. Tuesday morning may bring a few showers too. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s next week. By Wednesday temperatures are expected to creep back into the upper 90s.

7 Day (KCBD)

