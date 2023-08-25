Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Hot evening for Friday Night Lights

By Shania Jackson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A hotter day means an overall warmer evening is expected Friday night.

Temperatures will be in the mid-90s at 6 p.m., with mostly clear skies. South winds will be around 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

FNF
FNF(KCBD)

A very weak cold front will come through early Saturday morning. It will be mostly sunny in the morning and early afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s. Winds will turn north after the cold front arrives, just around 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday evening may bring brief showers and storms across the area. It will be partly cloudy with overnight temperatures in the lower 70s. Northeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Rain chances for Sunday look like they may stay confined to the western part of the viewing area. Highs will be in the mid-90s on Sunday. Cooler temperatures and more moisture are anticipated for Monday. Highs in the 80s for Mondays and Tuesdays. Tuesday morning may bring a few showers too. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s next week. By Wednesday temperatures are expected to creep back into the upper 90s.

7 Day
7 Day(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Lubbock police are investigating the cause of an overnight crash that left one person seriously...
1 seriously injured, 3 others hurt in overnight crash near Reese Technology Center
Raymond Reyes, 40
Lubbock man sentenced to 5 years after deadly 2019 crash
ERCOT asks Central Texans to reduce electricity use
ERCOT requesting power conservation due to low reserves
Frank Andrew Montemayor, 25
Big Spring man arrested in connection with Tahoka murder

Latest News

KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, Aug. 25
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Friday, Aug. 25
Daybreak Today Weather - Friday, Aug. 25
Lows
Triple digits may make a return Friday