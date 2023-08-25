Community Coverage Tour
Houston Dynamo take shutout streak into matchup with Real Salt Lake

The Houston Dynamo head into a matchup against Real Salt Lake after putting together two straight shutout wins
Houston Dynamo
Houston Dynamo(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Houston Dynamo (9-10-5, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (10-7-7, fourth in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Real Salt Lake -124, Houston +321, Draw +276; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo come into a matchup against Real Salt Lake after recording two straight shutout wins.

RSL is 5-6-6 in Western Conference play. Jefferson Savarino leads the 10th-ranked scoring team in the MLS with six goals. RSL has scored 35.

The Dynamo are 7-8-4 against Western Conference opponents. The Dynamo have a 4-0-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savarino has six goals and three assists for RSL. Danny Musovski has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Amine Bassi has nine goals for the Dynamo. Corey Baird has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 6-1-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 6.6 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Dynamo: 4-4-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Zack Farnsworth (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Maikel Chang (injured).

Dynamo: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured), Teenage Hadebe (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

