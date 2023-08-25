Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Jury finds Tazmin Paul not guilty of 2021 murder

In 2021 drive-by shooting that killed Seattle Salazar
Jesus Tijerina accused of murder in connection with 2021drive by shooting
Jesus Tijerina accused of murder in connection with 2021drive by shooting(KCBD)
By Sydney Lowther
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is free tonight after spending nearly three years in jail accused of murder.

After three hours of deliberation on Friday, a Lubbock jury found Tazmin Paul not guilty in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting in 2021.

Paul was accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Seattle Salazar. Police found Salazar’s body at the intersection of 16th and Avenue U on Aug. 9, 2021.

Investigators claimed Paul shot Salazar from the passenger side of the car and the suspected driver Jesus Tijerina sped off. During the four days of testimony this week, witnesses claimed they saw a white SUV pass their house on 16th Street and heard gunshots, but could not see who was in the car.

The state showed evidence of text messages between Paul and Tijerina about the murder weapon, as well as a social media video of Paul singing a rap song about killing.

Paul’s defense claimed there was not enough evidence to even place him in the car at the time of the murder, and that there was too much DNA from other people on the gun used to connect him to the crime.

“We are very thankful for the jury and their deliberation, for their thoughtful deliberation, for considering all of the evidence in this case and taking the time in the case and ultimately to find Mr. Paul not guilty,” Criminal Defense attorney, Michael King said.

As for the other suspect, police reports show Tijerina was the driver in the attack that killed Salazar. He testified he kicked Paul out of the car after the attack, then went on the run.

Jesus Tijerina remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center as he awaits trial for murder. He is booked on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Lubbock police are investigating the cause of an overnight crash that left one person seriously...
1 seriously injured, 3 others hurt in overnight crash near Reese Technology Center
Raymond Reyes, 40
Lubbock man sentenced to 5 years after deadly 2019 crash
ERCOT asks Central Texans to reduce electricity use
ERCOT requesting power conservation due to low reserves
Frank Andrew Montemayor, 25
Big Spring man arrested in connection with Tahoka murder

Latest News

Big Wick's being bought
Lubbock born buisness Big Wick’s being sued by Missouri company for trademark infringment
Autoridades extraditarán a sospechoso de participar en tiroteo
Lubbock man accused of deadly 2021 drive-by shooting found not guilty
ERCOT is asking Texas to conserve energy from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday
ERCOT requesting Texans to conserve energy Friday
KCBD News at 6