Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Lubbock man accused of deadly 2021 drive-by shooting found not guilty

Autoridades extraditarán a sospechoso de participar en tiroteo
Autoridades extraditarán a sospechoso de participar en tiroteo(MGN)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury found Tazmin Paul not guilty in connection with a deadly 2021 drive-by shooting.

Jurors deliberated for three hours on Friday.

Tazmin Paul is accused killing 39-year-old Seattle Salazar during a drive-by shooting in August of 2021. The suspected driver, 26-year-old Jesus Tijerina, remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center charged with murder on a $150,000 bond.

Police found Salazar’s body at the intersection of 16th and Ave. U. Investigators say Paul shot Salazar from the passenger side of a car and the driver sped off. Police arrested Paul the next day.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Lubbock police are investigating the cause of an overnight crash that left one person seriously...
1 seriously injured, 3 others hurt in overnight crash near Reese Technology Center
Raymond Reyes, 40
Lubbock man sentenced to 5 years after deadly 2019 crash
ERCOT asks Central Texans to reduce electricity use
ERCOT requesting power conservation due to low reserves
Frank Andrew Montemayor, 25
Big Spring man arrested in connection with Tahoka murder

Latest News

ERCOT is asking Texas to conserve energy from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday
ERCOT requesting Texans to conserve energy Friday
Covenant Medical Center
Covenant Medical Center off diversion after water main break Friday morning
Two people are injured after a crash south of Shallowater late Thursday night.
Two injured in crash south of Shallowater
On Daybreak Today
Friday morning top stories: 2 injured in overnight crash south of Shallowater