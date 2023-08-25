Lubbock man accused of deadly 2021 drive-by shooting found not guilty

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury found Tazmin Paul not guilty in connection with a deadly 2021 drive-by shooting.

Jurors deliberated for three hours on Friday.

Tazmin Paul is accused killing 39-year-old Seattle Salazar during a drive-by shooting in August of 2021. The suspected driver, 26-year-old Jesus Tijerina, remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center charged with murder on a $150,000 bond.

Police found Salazar’s body at the intersection of 16th and Ave. U. Investigators say Paul shot Salazar from the passenger side of a car and the driver sped off. Police arrested Paul the next day.

