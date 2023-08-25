Community Coverage Tour
Lubbock NAACP annual Scholarship Dinner

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On August 26, 2023, the Lubbock NAACP will be hosting its Annual Scholarship Dinner. 

The evening will be a re-affirmation of our belief that DIVERSITY IS INSTRUMENTAL!

The event will be held at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion—2680 Drive of Champions, on Texas Tech Campus. 

The reception will begin at 6:00 p.m., and dinner will be served at 7:00 p.m.

Event activities include Live Entertainment, Keynote Speaker, Silent Auction, and Awards Ceremony. Recommended attire is semi-formal or Sunday best.

Tickets, Tables and Ads can be purchased online today by using your PayPal account or a major credit or debit card.

Click here to purchase tickets, sponsorships and/or ads!

