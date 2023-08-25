More Tx Panhandle area games to stream this season

Community Coverage Tour
While TPSN and NewsChannel 10 will host 60 live streams of high school football games this season, we have compiled a list of more area games available to stream:(Action News 5)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - While TPSN and NewsChannel 10 will host 60 live streams of high school football games this season, we have compiled a list of more area games available to stream:

Brownfield

Click here to stream Brownfield games.

Bushland

Click here to stream Bushland games.

Claude

Click here to stream Claude games

Dalhart

Click here to stream Dalhart games.

Dumas

Click here to stream Dumas games.

Hereford

Click here to stream Hereford games.

Pampa

Click here to stream Pampa games.

Perryton

Click here for a video stream of Perryton games. Click here or here for audio streams of Perryton games.

Stratford

Click here to stream Stratford games.

Sudan

Click here to stream Sudan games.

White Deer

Click here to stream White Deer games.

If there is a YouTube or radio stream of your team you would like included in this list, email us at txpsn@hotmail.com.

