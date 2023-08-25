Two injured in crash south of Shallowater

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are injured after a crash south of Shallowater late Thursday night.

Around 11 p.m., DPS troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of FM 179 and FM 2641.

According to DPS, a car traveling on FM 2641 failed to yield the right-of-way and pulled out in front a pickup truck southbound on FM 179.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck was taken to UMC by private vehicle with unknown injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.