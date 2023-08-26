End Zone Scores for Friday, Aug. 25

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with high school football scores and highlights from across the South Plains.

Borden County 61 Kingdom Prep 14

Abilene Christian 62 Lubbock Titans 26

Baird 46 Meadow 22

Whiteface 58 Nazareth 12

Hermleigh 52 Sands 30

O’Donnell 72 Spur 34

Lubbock High 37 El Paso Socorro 27

Dimmitt 36 Memphis 14

Denver City 19 Borger 14

Seminole 76 Lovington 21

Vega 39 Bovina 26

Sweetwater 42 Idalou 20

West Texas 23 Hale Center 14

Ropes 31 Boys Ranch 12

Childress 14 Abernathy 7

Roosevelt 42 River Road 6

Lockney 34 Seagraves 14

Farwell 40 New Deal 30

Sundown 34 Shamrock 18

New Home 27 Haskell 6

Lake View 49 Lamesa 8

Smyer 22 Crosbyton 14

Monterey 44 Odessa 42

Highland Park 33 Tulia 21

Snyder 42 Slaton 0

Lubbock-Cooper 42 Dumas 0

Plains 43 Tahoka 40

Plainview 45 Levelland 18

Monahans 48 Shallowater 7

Frenship 45 Coronado 26

Olton 35 Sudan 20

Brownfield 28 Post 24

Muleshoe 48 Littlefield 20

Floydada 34 Ralls 14

Amherst 52 Grady 24

Albany 22 Trinity Christian 21

Springlake-Earth 56 Whitharral 42

Lubbock Christian 30 Hyde Park 20

