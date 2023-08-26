End Zone Scores for Friday, Aug. 25
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with high school football scores and highlights from across the South Plains.
Borden County 61 Kingdom Prep 14
Abilene Christian 62 Lubbock Titans 26
Baird 46 Meadow 22
Whiteface 58 Nazareth 12
Hermleigh 52 Sands 30
O’Donnell 72 Spur 34
Lubbock High 37 El Paso Socorro 27
Dimmitt 36 Memphis 14
Denver City 19 Borger 14
Seminole 76 Lovington 21
Vega 39 Bovina 26
Sweetwater 42 Idalou 20
West Texas 23 Hale Center 14
Ropes 31 Boys Ranch 12
Childress 14 Abernathy 7
Roosevelt 42 River Road 6
Lockney 34 Seagraves 14
Farwell 40 New Deal 30
Sundown 34 Shamrock 18
New Home 27 Haskell 6
Lake View 49 Lamesa 8
Smyer 22 Crosbyton 14
Monterey 44 Odessa 42
Highland Park 33 Tulia 21
Snyder 42 Slaton 0
Lubbock-Cooper 42 Dumas 0
Plains 43 Tahoka 40
Plainview 45 Levelland 18
Monahans 48 Shallowater 7
Frenship 45 Coronado 26
Olton 35 Sudan 20
Brownfield 28 Post 24
Muleshoe 48 Littlefield 20
Floydada 34 Ralls 14
Amherst 52 Grady 24
Albany 22 Trinity Christian 21
Springlake-Earth 56 Whitharral 42
Lubbock Christian 30 Hyde Park 20
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.