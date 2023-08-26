Community Coverage Tour
Hereford Whitefaces shines in win over Caprock

Hereford takes down Caprock in season opener.
Hereford takes down Caprock in season opener.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:50 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford Whitefaces took down the Caprock Longhorns on Friday night.

The win for the Whitefaces matched their win total for the entirety of last season, giving credence to what many people around the Texas Panhandle believe: Hereford is likely in store for a resurgence this season.

Hereford started slow, but took the lead in the second quarter. In the redzone, Brylyn Lopez took the carry up the middle and into the endzone to put his team up 7-6.

A missed extra point on Caprock’s first touchdown (courtesy of a big time run from Christian Gonzalez) resulted in the Whitefaces holding a 14-13 lead in the third quarter.

From there, it was all Hereford as they coasted in the second half to a 34-20 victory.

In comparing this game to last year’s performance from Hereford against Caprock, it was a 61-point swing.

Hereford will welcome in Wichita Falls next week as they continue their non-district schedule while Caprock returns to Dick Bivins Stadium to take on Palo Duro.

