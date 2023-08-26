Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

High school volleyball crowd sings national anthem after recording fails to play

When the recording of the national anthem wouldn't play, the crowd took the lead. (Source: PLEASANTVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa (CNN) - An audio mishap didn’t stop the crowd at a high school volleyball game from being patriotic.

It happened earlier this week in Iowa.

The Pleasantville Trojans were taking on the Des Moines Christian Lions.

Before the game, both teams were standing and waiting for a recording of the national anthem to be played.

But they were met with silence.

That’s when someone walked up to the head table and began singing and the crowd joined in.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After three hours of deliberation on Friday, a Lubbock jury found Tazmin Paul not guilty in...
Jury finds Tazmin Paul not guilty of 2021 murder
PPP Loan Fraud
Lubbock man sentenced to 15 years for $4 million PPP fraud
Two people are injured after a crash south of Shallowater late Thursday night.
Two injured in crash south of Shallowater
Actress Hersha Parady died at her son's home in Norfolk, Virginia, her son said.
‘Little House on the Prairie’ actress Hersha Parady dies at 78
Covenant Medical Center
Covenant Medical Center off diversion after water main break Friday morning

Latest News

Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, longtime ‘Price is Right’ host, has died, publicist says
When the recording of the national anthem wouldn't play, the crowd took the lead. (Source:...
Crowd sings anthem after recording fails
Texas teen hopes to inspire the next generation of female pilots.
Teen hoping to inspire next generation of female pilots
Texas teen hopes to inspire the next generation of female pilots.
Texas teen hopes to inspire the next generation of female pilots