Saturday morning top stories: Tazmin Paul found not guilty

Jury finds Lubbock man not guilty of murder
- A Lubbock jury found Tazmin Paul not guilty in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting in 2021.
- Paul was accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Seattle Salazar. Police found Salazar’s body at the intersection of 16th and Avenue U on Aug. 9, 2021.
- Paul’s defense claimed there was not enough evidence to even place him in the car at the time of the murder, and that there was too much DNA from other people on the gun used to connect him to the crime.
Former Texas Tech student faces lawsuit
- Wes Wicker started Big Wick’s, a jalapeno glaze company when he was a student at Texas Tech as a means to put himself through college.
- A food production company based in Missouri is suing Big Wick’s for trademark infringement.
- Wicker says the lawsuit came as a shock and was told four or five years ago that he wouldn’t be sued for the name of his company.
Four people shot at high school football game
- Four people were shot during a high school football game Friday night in Oklahoma.
- Video of the incident has circulated online, showing the chaos after the first shot was fired.
- Police say at least one of the victims is a student, and the conditions of those injured are currently unknown.
