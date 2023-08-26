Community Coverage Tour
Saturday morning top stories: Tazmin Paul found not guilty

On Daybreak Saturday
On Daybreak Saturday
By Dylan Villa
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Saturday

Jury finds Lubbock man not guilty of murder

  • A Lubbock jury found Tazmin Paul not guilty in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting in 2021.
  • Paul was accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Seattle Salazar. Police found Salazar’s body at the intersection of 16th and Avenue U on Aug. 9, 2021.
  • Paul’s defense claimed there was not enough evidence to even place him in the car at the time of the murder, and that there was too much DNA from other people on the gun used to connect him to the crime.
  • Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/08/25/jury-finds-tazmin-paul-not-guilty-2021-murder/

After three hours of deliberation on Friday, a Lubbock jury found Tazmin Paul not guilty in...
Jury finds Tazmin Paul not guilty of 2021 murder
PPP Loan Fraud
Lubbock man sentenced to 15 years for $4 million PPP fraud
Actress Hersha Parady died at her son's home in Norfolk, Virginia, her son said.
‘Little House on the Prairie’ actress Hersha Parady dies at 78
Two people are injured after a crash south of Shallowater late Thursday night.
Two injured in crash south of Shallowater
Covenant Medical Center
Covenant Medical Center off diversion after water main break Friday morning

Xavier Ramirez returns to Slaton football
Xavier Ramirez returns to Slaton football field as EMT
Xavier Ramirez returns to Slaton football field (Preview)
After three hours of deliberation on Friday, a Lubbock jury found Tazmin Paul not guilty in...
Jury finds Tazmin Paul not guilty of 2021 murder
Big Wick's being bought
Lubbock born business Big Wick’s being sued by Missouri company for trademark infringment