2 injured, 2 in custody after West Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two suspects are in custody and two men are being treated for injuries after a shooting that happened shortly after midnight on Sunday.

36-year-old Israel Trevino and 35-year-old Louis Gonzales both suffered gunshot wounds to the leg while they were in the parking lot of a business in the 4500 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

Trevino suffered serious injuries. Gonzales suffered moderate injuries.

Police tell us 23-year-old Saul Garcia and 21-year-old Rudy Redford, Jr. were having a “physical altercation” in the bathroom of the business and continued to argue out in the parking lot after they were removed.

Police say shots were fired, striking both Trevino and Gonzales in the leg. Garcia and Redford, Jr. fled the scene in a passenger car. Officers located the car at a motel in the 2300 block of West Loop 289 and arrested both men without incident.

