Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Hearing Monday on proposed Lubbock County tax increase

Lubbock County Commissioners meet weekly
Lubbock County Commissioners meet weekly(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Matt Ernst
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You have a chance to speak to Lubbock County commissioners about a proposed property tax increase Monday.

The average Lubbock County homeowner would pay about $720 for the year. This is an increase of about $70 compared to this year.

The proposed rate is 34.7 cents per $100 valuation. This is equal to the voter-approval rate, meaning the commissioners court can adopt the rate without requiring a public vote. The no-new-revenue rate is 33.19 cents per $100 valuation. This is the rate that would generate roughly the same property tax revenue as last year for properties that were on the tax rolls both years.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28 on the fifth floor of the Lubbock County Courthouse. The agenda lists the public hearing on the tax rate at 10:15 a.m.

The Lubbock city council is also considering an increase in property taxes.

Click here for specifics on proposed property tax rates for all taxing entities. The website will let you search by any county in the state.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Aug. 25
After three hours of deliberation on Friday, a Lubbock jury found Tazmin Paul not guilty in...
Jury finds Tazmin Paul not guilty of 2021 murder
Xavier Ramirez returns to Slaton football
Xavier Ramirez returns to Slaton football field as EMT
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Big Wick's being bought
Lubbock born business Big Wick’s being sued by Missouri company for trademark infringment

Latest News

The Walmart at 4th & Frankford was evacuated on Sunday afternoon due to a bomb threat.
No explosive found after bomb threat at Walmart at 4th & Frankford on Sunday
2 injured, 2 in custody after West Lubbock shooting
On Daybreak Today
Sunday morning top stories: Three U.S. Marines killed in aircraft crash
On Daybreak Saturday
Saturday morning top stories: Tazmin Paul found not guilty