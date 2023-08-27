Hearing Monday on proposed Lubbock County tax increase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You have a chance to speak to Lubbock County commissioners about a proposed property tax increase Monday.

The average Lubbock County homeowner would pay about $720 for the year. This is an increase of about $70 compared to this year.

The proposed rate is 34.7 cents per $100 valuation. This is equal to the voter-approval rate, meaning the commissioners court can adopt the rate without requiring a public vote. The no-new-revenue rate is 33.19 cents per $100 valuation. This is the rate that would generate roughly the same property tax revenue as last year for properties that were on the tax rolls both years.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28 on the fifth floor of the Lubbock County Courthouse. The agenda lists the public hearing on the tax rate at 10:15 a.m.

The Lubbock city council is also considering an increase in property taxes.

Click here for specifics on proposed property tax rates for all taxing entities. The website will let you search by any county in the state.

