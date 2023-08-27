Pop up showers possible Sunday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We thought we’d see more rain this afternoon, but instead we got it this morning, particularly off the Caprock. That ended up being a good thing, because most areas off the Caprock will miss out on tonight.

Yes, despite the earlier round of rain, Sunday’s forecast is still very much on track. We could see some pop up showers and storms closer to the Stateline closer to 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. If we see any severe warnings tonight, it’ll be from those as they’ll have a chance at producing low end severe winds. But then they’ll get overrun by activity coming in from New Mexico that’s part of a larger disturbance.

Those showers and storms will have a heavy rain threat, with the heaviest rain expected between midnight and 8 a.m. Monday morning. And I think about 70% of our area will see some rain.

Those rain showers will move out gradually as Monday goes along and we’ll still have moisture and lift around that we could see more develop. But it won’t be nearly as widespread, and some of those can last until Tuesday morning.

Once the rain chances turn off though, they really shut down. And we’ll see a return of the mid to upper 90s from the second half of the week into next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.