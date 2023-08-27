Community Coverage Tour
Rain chances Sunday through Tuesday morning

By Adam Young
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - How about some rain chances?

Expect the atmosphere to become a little more active the next few days. You might have noticed it felt a little more humid on Saturday. With the extra moisture and a disturbance coming across, we’ve got a chance at seeing some thunderstorms develop beginning Sunday afternoon.

Then as we go into the overnight Sunday into Monday, energy actually increases. I think about 70% of the South Plains has a chance at some rain. Some of it might be heavy. Now the good news is that we aren’t expecting widespread severe weather, although a warning or two for wind can’t be ruled out.

Things will start to taper off Monday morning, but not totally until Tuesday morning. With the rain and cloud cover, we might have a few days in the 80s, before the 90s return mid-week.

