Sunday morning top stories: Three U.S. Marines killed in aircraft crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Sunday

Three Marines killed in crash

Three U.S. Marines are dead and at least 20 more are injured after an Osprey crash in Australia.

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the crash happened during a multination training exercise on Melville island.

The cause of the crash is under investigation

Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/08/27/3-injured-1-critically-us-military-aircraft-crash-australia-officials-say/

One dead after shooting at high school football game

Oklahoma police say one person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting a high school football game Friday night.

The shooting is believed to have been started after an argument between two men.

A person of interest is being sought.

Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/08/26/4-people-shot-oklahoma-high-school-football-game-where-officer-also-fired-weapon-police-say/

Bob Barker dies

Legendary game show host Bob Barker has passed away.

Barker hosted Truth & Consequences from 1956-1975, and The Price Is Right from 1972-2007.

He was 99 years old.

Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/08/26/report-bob-barker-longtime-price-is-right-host-dies-99/

As always, be sure to join Parker Shofner (kcbd.com) for your top weekend headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.