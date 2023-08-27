Community Coverage Tour
No explosive found after bomb threat at Walmart at 4th & Frankford on Sunday

The Walmart at 4th & Frankford was evacuated on Sunday afternoon due to a bomb threat.
The Walmart at 4th & Frankford was evacuated on Sunday afternoon due to a bomb threat.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have given the all-clear and no explosive was found after a caller phoned in a bomb threat to the Walmart at 4th & Frankford on Sunday just before noon.

Employees were out in the parking lot when our crew went to the scene around 1:30 p.m.

The building was briefly evacuated and the business is now back open.

