No explosive found after bomb threat at Walmart at 4th & Frankford on Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have given the all-clear and no explosive was found after a caller phoned in a bomb threat to the Walmart at 4th & Frankford on Sunday just before noon.

Employees were out in the parking lot when our crew went to the scene around 1:30 p.m.

The building was briefly evacuated and the business is now back open.

