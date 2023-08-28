End Zone Team of the Week: Jayton Jaybirds

JAYTON, Texas (KCBD) - The Jayton Jaybirds are the End Zone Team of the Week! No. 4 in 6-man Division 2 Jayton opened up with No. 10 in six-man Division 1 in Garden City in which they go on to win 68-20.

Jayton hasn’t had a losing season since the 2015-16 campaign as they begin the new year exactly how they wanted. The road won’t get any easier in non-district play as up next is No. 7 Klondike who is fresh off of a 50-24 win over No. 3 Happy. Jayton and Klondike faced off in 2022 in which Jayton won a 48-42 3 Overtime thriller.

Kickoff will be Friday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Klondike High School.

