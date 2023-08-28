Isolated storm possible Tuesday, hotter late this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Clouds and a few showers in the area kept the temperature down this morning. More sun this afternoon pushed the temperature into the 90s here in Lubbock. There have been a few isolated showers to the south and southwest of Lubbock this afternoon, but these have actually been decreasing in coverage late today.

There are some thunderstorms in the higher terrain of northeast New Mexico. A few of these could make it to the western South Plains later tonight. Here is one computer model’s projection:

Computer model projection for Monday night (KCBD)

Good news if you’ve enjoyed the cooler mornings. Tuesday will start around 64 in Lubbock. For the afternoon it will heat up once again, high near 92 in Lubbock beneath a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky, light NE wind.

KCBD FirstAlert Forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 29. (KCBD)

Late afternoon there will be enough humidity in place that we may see a few isolated storms develop. The chance for rain at any one location is low, but I think we’ll see at least a few storms in the area.

Computer model projection Tuesday afternoon (KCBD)

High pressure aloft, which we have been all too familiar with, will build back in from the west mid-week. And it looks like it will be here to stay for a while. The afternoon high will climb back to the upper 90s to around 100 late this week and through the weekend. It should stay hot for Labor Day and probably to the middle of next week.

Rainfall

While Lubbock only saw light rain, areas both west and east of Lubbock did better past few days. Rain gauges south and west of Muleshoe picked up more than 2 inches of rain. There also was more than 1.3″ measured in SE Crosby and SW Dickens counties. Generally speaking, the western South Plains picked up the most rain last few days.

