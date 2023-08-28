Monday morning top stories: Hearing today on proposed Lubbock County tax increase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Hearing Monday on proposed Lubbock County tax increase

Lubbock County commissioners will discuss a proposal to raise the property tax rate to 34.7¢ per $100 valuation

That is an increase of about $70 for the average homeowner in Lubbock

Police give all-clear after bomb threat Sunday

A bomb threat forced the evacuation of the Walmart near 4th and Frankford

Police did not find any explosives and investigators are now looking for the person that called in the threat

No explosive found after bomb threat at Walmart at 4th & Frankford on Sunday

Three Marines killed in Osprey crash

Three U.S. Marines are dead after an Osprey aircraft went down Sunday during a training exercise in Australia

Eight others are in the hospital

8 US Marines remain in hospital after fiery aircraft crash kills 3 during drills in Australia

