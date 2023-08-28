Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Monday morning top stories: Hearing today on proposed Lubbock County tax increase

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Hearing Monday on proposed Lubbock County tax increase

  • Lubbock County commissioners will discuss a proposal to raise the property tax rate to 34.7¢ per $100 valuation
  • That is an increase of about $70 for the average homeowner in Lubbock
  • The meeting starts at 10 o’clock; you can watch live here

Police give all-clear after bomb threat Sunday

Three Marines killed in Osprey crash

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Walmart at 4th & Frankford was evacuated on Sunday afternoon due to a bomb threat.
No explosive found after bomb threat at Walmart at 4th & Frankford on Sunday
23-year-old Saul Garcia and 21-year-old Rudy Redford, Jr.
2 injured, 2 in custody after West Lubbock shooting
On Daybreak Today
Sunday morning top stories: Three U.S. Marines killed in aircraft crash
How about some rain chances?
Rain chances Sunday through Tuesday morning
We thought we’d see more rain this afternoon, but instead we got it this morning, particularly...
Pop up showers possible Sunday evening

Latest News

The United Family and its vendor partners have once again raised $500,000 for 26 non-profit...
The United Family donates $500,000 through 32nd Annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic, helps 26 non-profit organizations
Cotton field in Hale County 2023.
Farmers still waiting on Emergency Relief Programs from last year
Lubbock County Commissioners meet weekly
Hearing Monday on proposed Lubbock County tax increase
The Walmart at 4th & Frankford was evacuated on Sunday afternoon due to a bomb threat.
No explosive found after bomb threat at Walmart at 4th & Frankford on Sunday