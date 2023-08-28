Monday morning top stories: Hearing today on proposed Lubbock County tax increase
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Hearing Monday on proposed Lubbock County tax increase
- Lubbock County commissioners will discuss a proposal to raise the property tax rate to 34.7¢ per $100 valuation
- That is an increase of about $70 for the average homeowner in Lubbock
Police give all-clear after bomb threat Sunday
- A bomb threat forced the evacuation of the Walmart near 4th and Frankford
- Police did not find any explosives and investigators are now looking for the person that called in the threat
Three Marines killed in Osprey crash
- Three U.S. Marines are dead after an Osprey aircraft went down Sunday during a training exercise in Australia
- Eight others are in the hospital
