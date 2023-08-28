Community Coverage Tour
Shallowater motorcyclists die in crash west of New Deal

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - An early Sunday morning crash has left two men from Shallowater dead.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, emergency crews responded to a crash involving two motorcycles about four miles west of New Deal.

A DPS report stated 20-year-old Cash Mullins was riding his motorcycle south on CR 2000. Another motorcyclist, 19-year-old Cutter Watson, was heading south.

The two vehicles collided in the roadway, according to the report. Both Mullins and Watson were seriously injured and died at the scene of the crash.

The report stated the riders were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

