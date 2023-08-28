Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Six Arrested in Human Trafficking Operation in Downtown Lubbock

Six Arrested in Human Trafficking Operation in Downtown Lubbock
Six Arrested in Human Trafficking Operation in Downtown Lubbock(KCBD Staff)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - Six people were arrested in conjunction with a one-day human trafficking operation in Downtown Lubbock.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Homeland Security, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Lubbock Fire Department conducted the operation on August 25th.

The operation resulted in one felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution and five arrest for misdemeanor prostitution.

  • Sharah Ranson , 33

Assault on Police Officer

Resisting arrest o Prostitution

  • Faith Garza, 24

Prostitution

LPD Warrants x 5

  • Timothy Houghtaling, 52

Solicitation of Prostitution

  • She’Vontavia Bell , 29

Prostitution

  • Ravyn Norwood, 26

Prostitution

  • Kiana Banks, 20

Prostitution

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Walmart at 4th & Frankford was evacuated on Sunday afternoon due to a bomb threat.
No explosive found after bomb threat at Walmart at 4th & Frankford on Sunday
23-year-old Saul Garcia and 21-year-old Rudy Redford, Jr.
2 injured, 2 in custody after West Lubbock shooting
On Daybreak Today
Sunday morning top stories: Three U.S. Marines killed in aircraft crash
How about some rain chances?
Rain chances Sunday through Tuesday morning
We thought we’d see more rain this afternoon, but instead we got it this morning, particularly...
Pop up showers possible Sunday evening

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Hearing today on proposed Lubbock County tax increase
The United Family and its vendor partners have once again raised $500,000 for 26 non-profit...
The United Family donates $500,000 through 32nd Annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic, helps 26 non-profit organizations
Cotton field in Hale County 2023.
Farmers still waiting on Emergency Relief Programs from last year
Lubbock County Commissioners meet weekly
Hearing Monday on proposed Lubbock County tax increase