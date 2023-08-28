The United Family donates $500,000 through 32nd Annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic, helps 26 non-profit organizations
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The United Family and its vendor partners have once again raised $500,000 for 26 non-profit organizations through its annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic (JPCC) golf tournament, which takes place on August 27 and 28.
Before the annual dinner on Sunday night, checks were presented to the 26 groups in a recognition event. Since its inception in the early nineties, the JPCC golf tournament has raised more than $6,000,000 for non-profit organizations across Texas and New Mexico.
Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family, said this event continues to be a core part of United’s charitable work thanks to the generosity of the company’s vendor partners. He said this tournament remains special because of the funds’ impact on communities across The United Family’s trade area.
“Making a positive impact on our communities is at the heart of our mission and, after all these years, the Jacky Pierce Charity Classic continues to be a major part of that,” Hopper said. “The non-profit organizations, including The United Way, who benefit from this tournament do an outstanding job of making our communities better. We know these funds will greatly impact the thousands of people they serve.”
Named in honor of Jacky Pierce, longtime produce director for United Supermarkets, the tournament remains a place for not only charitable giving, but for fellowship and community.
“It goes without saying that this tournament would not be the same without the amazing relationships of our vendor partners,” Hopper said. “Not only does this event support an important cause, but it also allows relationships between like-minded companies who are focused on helping their communities grow even more. That’s why it means so much to all of us.”
The first round of the 32nd iteration of the JPCC tournament was played on the morning of Sunday, August 27 while the remaining four rounds will be played on Monday, August 28. More than 600 golfers from across the country will hit the links for the charity tournament over the two-day event.
Tournament beneficiaries include:
Brown County United Way
Dallam-Hartley Counties United Way
Deaf Smith United Way
Graham Area United Way
Hutchinson County United Way
Lubbock Area United Way
North Texas Area United Way
Ochiltree United Way
Scurry County United Way
Thrive of Southern New Mexico
United Way Abilene
United Way Amarillo & Canyon
United Way Denton County
United Way Metropolitan Dallas
United Way of Moore County
United Way of Carlsbad and South Eddy County
United Way of Central New Mexico
United Way of Chaves County
United Way of Eastern New Mexico
United Way of Midland
United Way of Northern New Mexico
United Way of Odessa
United Way of the Concho Valley
United Way Tarrant County
United Way-Lea County
Pampa United Way
