LPD: Woman charged with manslaughter in connection with 2022 crash

Akecia Ramirez, 37
Akecia Ramirez, 37(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A woman is in custody, charged with manslaughter in connection with a 2022 fatal collision in Central Lubbock.

A warrant was issued for 37-year-old Akecia Ramirez on August 23rd for manslaughter regarding a collision that left 32-year-old Jenny Ybarra dead.

Officers took Ramirez into custody in the 1100 East Tulane Street at 1:12 p.m. on August 29th . Ramirez was transported and booked her into the Lubbock County Detention Center without incident.

On December 23, 2022, officers were called to 45th Street and Avenue Q at 11:27 p.m. for a report of a collision with injuries.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears a vehicle being driven by Ramirez, was traveling north in the 4500 block of Avenue Q. Ramirez lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway striking a pole barricade and multiple vehicles in a car lot before rolling over and striking a light pole.

Ramirez was transported to University Medical Center by EMS with moderate injuries. Ybarra, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced deceased on scene. A second passenger, 34-year-old Elias Ramirez, was given medical treatment for moderate injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Lubbock Police Department.

