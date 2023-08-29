Lubbock County sets new property tax rate

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After commissioners met Monday morning, the decision was made that most Lubbock County homeowners will pay more in property taxes next year.

County commissioners voted 3-2 to pass the proposed tax rate increase of $0.347507 per $100 taxable value. The court was a spilt decision. Commissioners Jason Corley and Jordan Rackler voted against the proposed rate.

Commissioner Corley says the county needs new revenue so it can address what he says are staffing shortages at the DA’s office and to take pressure off the over-crowded detention center.

Commissioner Rackler, on the other hand, wanted to set a rate that wouldn’t raise any new revenue, but he says the existing money wouldn’t cover the county’s needs.

Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish says the higher rate will cover the increase costs of governance. Speaking for the majority, he says this tax rate is both conservative and growth-based. He says Lubbock County still maintains one of the lowest property tax rates in the state.

“In Lubbock County, we do have – we give you the most bang for your buck. We do more with less, it’s what we’ve historically done, but we are also victims of inflation just like everybody else,” he said.

The average home in Lubbock County costs on average $207,000, according to the appraisal district. The yearly taxes would then be about $720, $64 more than it was this year. Since it’s equal to the voter approval rate, it will not require a vote in November.

County commissioners will meet again in two weeks to finalize the county budget, including the property tax hike.

