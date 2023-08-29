Lubbock native directs two music videos for Flatland Cavalry

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Hub City filmmaker has now directed two music videos for one of Lubbock’s very own breakout bands: Flatland Cavalry. KCBD Newschannel 11 has followed the career of Frenship graduate Adam Paul Stone for a couple of years now.

The music video for “Last American Summer,” one of Flatland Cavalry’s latest releases, was produced, directed and edited by Stone.

“It’s about times when you were younger in the summer, you know, going out with your friends, getting soda pops or popsicles or whatever, and just riding around with your friends. It’s a video about looking back at the past and memories of maybe a lost love,” Stone said.

Stone has done several projects in and around the Hub City. This one for the Texas country band was filmed in his grandparent’s hometown of Spur. People in the small town east of Lubbock even got to be in the video as extras.

“They were all, when they saw the video they were like, this felt like it was summer in Spur. And I was like well, that’s what we were trying to do, give that feeling to people,” he said.

Stone was hired to produce two music videos for the band rising in popularity. Flatland Cavalry formed in Lubbock in 2014 while its members were going to Texas Tech and playing at spots around town.

“Video for that, we shot here at The Blue Light, which is really nostalgic for the guys. They started doing a lot of shows here back in the day,” Stone said.

Flatland invited fans to be a part of those scenes, too, which have not been released, yet.

The filmmaker says he is honored to take the band’s vision and storylines and put them through his own filter. He says instead of letting Hollywood take over, West Texans need to be the ones telling their own stories.

“So, I think it’s important for me whenever I make things here that it honors the people and brings the right morals and values that we have here in Lubbock,” he said.

Stone is currently trying to find investment for his first full-length feature film to be shot in Lubbock.

Those interested can find his work on social media at Adam Paul Stone, or his website.

