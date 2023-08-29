Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Officials address ‘significant cost’ of medical care for Lubbock Co. inmates

$8 million spent on medical care for Lubbock County inmates in 2022
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County is seeing an increase in medical expenses for inmates as overcrowding issues at the Lubbock County Detention Center continue.

Last year, over $8 million was spent to provide medical care for Lubbock County inmates. Sheriff Kelly Rowe says the county is working to cut that cost by providing on-site care.

“We have got a duty to care, custody, and control of these individuals and on that first note, we can’t deny them medical,” Rowe said. “They have got to be treated when they have issues coming in.”

Sheriff Rowe says it is an uphill battle as the inmate population continues to grow in Lubbock County. More inmates lead to more medical expenses. The most common diagnosis is mental illness.

“Almost fifty percent of the population coming into the facility are being identified as having received some level mental health client services prior to arrival into the jail,” Rowe said.

About 25 percent of those inmates require extensive care, while others are medicated and placed in the general population.

The next big expense is dialysis. Rowe states kidney failure is a common diagnosis in the county jail, requiring weekly trips to UMC for treatment.

“That is a significant cost to us, staff, operational cost to get them off-site and take care of that process,” said Rowe.

Rowe says they are working to bring medical equipment and staff to the detention center.

“Costs, first off, are significantly reduced because you are able to treat them in the facility; risks are significantly reduced because you don’t have that transport to and from,” Rowe said. “You don’t have those staff responsible for them while they are in the hospital, while they are moved from point A to point B, in some cases even into surgery.”

Rowe says the next challenge the county will face is finding physicians who are willing to work inside of the detention center.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early Sunday morning crash has left two men from Shallowater dead.
Shallowater motorcyclists die in crash west of New Deal
Six Arrested in Human Trafficking Operation in Downtown Lubbock
Six Arrested in Human Trafficking Operation in Downtown Lubbock
Scattered thundershowers and rain showers bring some much needed rain to the viewing area today...
South Plains Rain Outlook
Akecia Ramirez, 37
LPD: Woman charged with manslaughter in connection with 2022 crash
23-year-old Saul Garcia and 21-year-old Rudy Redford, Jr.
2 injured, 2 in custody after West Lubbock shooting

Latest News

shortage of sports officials
Lubbock high schools seeing shortage of sports officials
Lubbock high schools seeing shortage of sports officials
$8 million spent on medical care for Lubbock County inmates in 2022
Tahdeejah Washington-Harris, 29
Woman connected to Lakaria Moore murder investigation indicted