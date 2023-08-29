Penny Newman Grain Co. to spray for beetles in Levelland

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - There’s a new ordinance in the works and plans for a chemical treatment at the source of a beetle infestation in Levelland.

Cole Kirkland, the city’s emergency planning coordinator, says the Penny Newman Grain Company has a play to spray for the Red Flour Beetles. Entomologists say the beetles are living in the piles of almond hulls at the company’s facility on Highway 114, right across from the Kaufmann Addition.

By the end of the year, Kirkland says Levelland will have a new ordinance to regulate how companies can store commodities, like almond hulls and cotton seed.

Going forward, Levelland’s pest control service will be spraying parks, streets and alleyways using a new chemical to keep the beetles away.

