Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Penny Newman Grain Co. to spray for beetles in Levelland

The City of Levelland has issued nuisance orders to three businesses in the industrial rail park.
The City of Levelland has issued nuisance orders to three businesses in the industrial rail park.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - There’s a new ordinance in the works and plans for a chemical treatment at the source of a beetle infestation in Levelland.

Cole Kirkland, the city’s emergency planning coordinator, says the Penny Newman Grain Company has a play to spray for the Red Flour Beetles. Entomologists say the beetles are living in the piles of almond hulls at the company’s facility on Highway 114, right across from the Kaufmann Addition.

By the end of the year, Kirkland says Levelland will have a new ordinance to regulate how companies can store commodities, like almond hulls and cotton seed.

Going forward, Levelland’s pest control service will be spraying parks, streets and alleyways using a new chemical to keep the beetles away.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early Sunday morning crash has left two men from Shallowater dead.
Shallowater motorcyclists die in crash west of New Deal
Six Arrested in Human Trafficking Operation in Downtown Lubbock
Six Arrested in Human Trafficking Operation in Downtown Lubbock
Scattered thundershowers and rain showers bring some much needed rain to the viewing area today...
South Plains Rain Outlook
23-year-old Saul Garcia and 21-year-old Rudy Redford, Jr.
2 injured, 2 in custody after West Lubbock shooting
FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure...
Olympic figure skater killed in 7-vehicle crash, officials say

Latest News

Lubbock County Commissioners meet weekly
Lubbock County sets new property tax rate
Lubbock County sets new property tax rate
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock county commissioners approve new property tax rate
The members of Flatland Cavalry pose with Lubbock filmmaker Adam Paul Stone on set of one of...
Lubbock native directs two music videos for Flatland Cavalry