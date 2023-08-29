Community Coverage Tour
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock county commissioners approve new property tax rate

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock County sets new property tax rate

Penny Newman Grain Co. to spray for beetles

Levelland’s emergency planning coordinator says the Penny Newman Grain Company has a plan to spray for the beetles infesting a nearby neighborhood

Entomologists say the beetles live in piles of almond hulls at the company’s facility

Read more here: Penny Newman Grain Co. to spray for beetles in Levelland

Tracking hurricane Idalia

