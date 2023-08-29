Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock county commissioners approve new property tax rate

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock County sets new property tax rate

The average homeowner will pay an extra $64 a year

Commissioners will finalize the tax rate as part of the county budget in two weeks

Penny Newman Grain Co. to spray for beetles

Levelland’s emergency planning coordinator says the Penny Newman Grain Company has a plan to spray for the beetles infesting a nearby neighborhood

Entomologists say the beetles live in piles of almond hulls at the company’s facility

Tracking hurricane Idalia

Most of Florida is under a state of emergency this morning

Hurricane Idalia is expected to be a category three storm when it makes landfall tomorrow on Florida’s west coast

