Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock county commissioners approve new property tax rate

Lubbock County sets new property tax rate
- The average homeowner will pay an extra $64 a year
- Commissioners will finalize the tax rate as part of the county budget in two weeks
Penny Newman Grain Co. to spray for beetles
Levelland’s emergency planning coordinator says the Penny Newman Grain Company has a plan to spray for the beetles infesting a nearby neighborhood
Entomologists say the beetles live in piles of almond hulls at the company’s facility
Tracking hurricane Idalia
- Most of Florida is under a state of emergency this morning
- Hurricane Idalia is expected to be a category three storm when it makes landfall tomorrow on Florida’s west coast
