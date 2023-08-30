Community Coverage Tour
AeroCare Offers Water Safety Tips for Labor Day Weekend

KCBD LUBBOCK AERO CARE
KCBD LUBBOCK AERO CARE(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) -AeroCare reminds Lubbock area residents and visitors to be safe when boating and swimming in open water areas this Labor Day Weekend.

In 2022, the U.S. Coast Guard reported more than 2,500 recreational boating accidents resulting in 357 deaths and 1,225 injuries. Drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury deaths worldwide.

“While drowning accidents can happen any time of the year, incidents increase during holiday weekends,” says Kenneth Hawley, program director for AeroCare. “Most drowning incidents occur in open water, lakes, rivers, ponds and the open sea where lifeguards are limited.”

AeroCare has several suggestions to help prevent water accidents.

A few simple but vital steps to keep you safe while boating:

  • Always wear a lifejacket or personal floatation device
  • Take a boating safety course
  • Avoid alcohol use
  • Check the weather forecast
  • Learn to swim
  • Never stand up in your small powerboat, canoe or similar watercraft
  • Don’t overload your boat
  • Use common sense and operate responsibly

Things to keep in mind when swimming:

  • Never swim alone
  • Only use approved flotation devices; do not rely on toys or inner tubes
  • Don’t take chances by overestimating your swimming skills
  • Swim only in designated swimming areas
  • Watch small children near water
  • Never dive into rivers or lakes; each year nearly 3,000 people are paralyzed as a result of diving into shallow water or hitting an unseen underwater obstruction

To learn more about boating safety, please visit www.americanboating.org.

