AeroCare Offers Water Safety Tips for Labor Day Weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) -AeroCare reminds Lubbock area residents and visitors to be safe when boating and swimming in open water areas this Labor Day Weekend.

In 2022, the U.S. Coast Guard reported more than 2,500 recreational boating accidents resulting in 357 deaths and 1,225 injuries. Drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury deaths worldwide.

“While drowning accidents can happen any time of the year, incidents increase during holiday weekends,” says Kenneth Hawley, program director for AeroCare. “Most drowning incidents occur in open water, lakes, rivers, ponds and the open sea where lifeguards are limited.”

AeroCare has several suggestions to help prevent water accidents.

A few simple but vital steps to keep you safe while boating:

Always wear a lifejacket or personal floatation device

Take a boating safety course

Avoid alcohol use

Check the weather forecast

Learn to swim

Never stand up in your small powerboat, canoe or similar watercraft

Don’t overload your boat

Use common sense and operate responsibly

Things to keep in mind when swimming:

Never swim alone

Only use approved flotation devices; do not rely on toys or inner tubes

Don’t take chances by overestimating your swimming skills

Swim only in designated swimming areas

Watch small children near water

Never dive into rivers or lakes; each year nearly 3,000 people are paralyzed as a result of diving into shallow water or hitting an unseen underwater obstruction

To learn more about boating safety, please visit www.americanboating.org.

