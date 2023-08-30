Community Coverage Tour
The Beach Boys playing additional show in Lubbock

The Beach Boys will be performing live at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center this November.
The Beach Boys will be performing live at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center this November.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Beach Boys are coming to Lubbock in September! Due to high demand for tickets, they have scheduled an additional show at the Buddy Holly Hall.

The show has been scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The following statement was released:

As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America’s musical history. The Beach Boys – who have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and an American icon, are bringing their shows to fans around the world.

Dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers where also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.

