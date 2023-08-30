Community Coverage Tour
Brownfield High School classes canceled after teacher dies from ‘medical emergency’

Brownfield ISD
Brownfield ISD(Brownfield ISD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Brownfield ISD has canceled classes at its high school after a teacher unfortunately passed following a medical emergency Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook post, the district canceled school for the remainder of the day and for Thursday. All subvarsity football games have also been canceled. However, Brownfield’s Friday, Sept. 1 football game and Saturday, Sept. 2 volleyball games will resume as scheduled.

The middle and elementary schools will still have classes Thursday.

Brownfield ISD issued the following statement:

This morning a teacher experienced a medical emergency prior to the start of school. BISD staff responded rapidly and efficiently. First responders arrived quickly on the scene and continued to provide aid. Unfortunately, the teacher did not survive.

We place great importance on the mental health of our staff and students. As a result, classes are cancelled at Brownfield High School today and tomorrow.

We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our BISD family member and are thankful for the outpouring of support.

