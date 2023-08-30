Five arrested, charged with aggravated assault in Plainview

Provided by Plainview Police Department

PLAINVIEW, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - On Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 8:45 a.m., City of Plainview Police Department Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun yelling and threatening a person at the Hale County Juvenile Justice Alternate Education Program (JJAEP) facility located in the 1200 block of Houston Street.

The victim, an employee of JJAEP, told dispatch that a white Jeep carrying multiple suspects drove by and a passenger pointed a handgun at the complainant.

At 8:50 a.m., responding officers located the vehicle, a white Jeep Cherokee, and made a traffic stop at 8:54 a.m. in the 900 block of W. 14th Street.

Prior to the traffic stop, a handgun was thrown from the vehicle. The firearm was found and recovered as evidence. Additional firearms (three pistols) and marijuana were found during a search of the vehicle and its occupants.

Five suspects were arrested and booked into Hale County Jail – Alberto Martinez Jr. (23), Jalen Moralez (17), Jaden Moralez (20), Miguel Castillo (18), and Ruben Pena (18).

All suspects are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity. Jalen Moralez is also charged with tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

