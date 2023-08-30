Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Forklift operator dies in accident at Boston’s Logan International Airport

A toppled forklift is seen at Boston's Logan International Airport on Wednesday morning.
A toppled forklift is seen at Boston's Logan International Airport on Wednesday morning.(Source: WCVB/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — A forklift operator has died in an accident at Boston’s Logan International Airport, authorities said Wednesday.

The 51-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was an employee of a JetBlue contractor. He was trying to drive a forklift through a service entrance at an outdoor landing area on Tuesday. The machine collided with a beam, tipped over and landed on top of him, Massachusetts State Police said.

A JetBlue employee heard the crash and several co-workers rushed to help, using an aircraft tow bar to lift the forklift and pull him out, police said. Troopers arrived moments later and started performing life-saving measures, state police said. The man was taken to the Boston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akecia Ramirez, 37
LPD: Woman charged with manslaughter in connection with 2022 crash
Kassandra Aguayo, 29
Lubbock woman indicted on 2022 murder charge
An early Sunday morning crash has left two men from Shallowater dead.
Shallowater motorcyclists die in crash west of New Deal
Six Arrested in Human Trafficking Operation in Downtown Lubbock
Six Arrested in Human Trafficking Operation in Downtown Lubbock
Officials said an Amarillo man was indicted on charges for dealing drugs and having 76 firearms...
Amarillo man indicted on charges for dealing drugs, having 76 firearms, 54 Glock switches

Latest News

Debris and smoke is seen in the aftermath of an attack on Kyiv on Wednesday.
Russia says major Ukraine drone attack reaches deep into its territory while Kyiv barrage kills 2
The Beach Boys will be performing live at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center this November.
The Beach Boys playing additional show in Lubbock
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center...
The only defendant in the Georgia election indictment to spend time in jail has been granted bond
Surveillance camera captures drive-by shooting
Drive-by shooting captured on doorbell camera
FILE - A TV screen shows file images of U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and North Korean leader...
North Korea launches a missile toward the sea after US flies bombers during drills with South Korea